Sound Transit has given up on its breakdown-prone escalators at University of Washington Station next to Husky Stadium, and says they’ll be replaced soon by a combination of stairs and stronger escalators.

In addition, the 2021 U District Station will be redesigned to include stairs to the lower level where people board the trains — instead of depending entirely on escalators like the deep UW and Capitol Hill Stations do currently. That will be done through a change order to the contractors.

An emergency staircase at Capitol Hill Station will be converted next year to all-day public use, the agency also says, in presentation slides to be discussed Thursday afternoon by its 18-member governing board.

The cost for all these improvements isn’t determined yet, but is expected to be in the millions of dollars. The cost will be reported by senior staff in early 2019, the meeting material says.

Sound Transit says it apologizes for outages at UW Station, which has a total 13 escalators, that happen far more often than expected.

That train stop, about 90 feet below the surface, was built in a compact area, where only two up escalators and two down escalators connect the mezzanine to the boarding level. Staircases exist at the far north and south ends, but those are behind closed doors and designed for emergencies.

On Thursday, the agency said that in early 2019 the two down escalators to the lowest level will be replaced by permanent stairs.

Escalator failures started soon after the UW and Capitol Hill stations opened in March 2016. Perhaps the worst hassle occurred at UW Station on March 18 this year, when afternoon crowds waited 45 minutes or so at the plaza to use elevators. More recently, Husky football crowds were being rationed postgame, to limit how many at a time may board an escalator.

This year Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff declared a policy to open the north-side emergency stairs when lower escalators fail at UW Station. Citing safety concerns, he chose not to allow people to walk on stalled escalators like a staircase, as allowed in rare circumstances in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

On Tuesday this week, a subway escalator in Rome hurtled soccer fans downward as several metal plates collapsed, causing 20 injuries including a severed foot.

Rogoff revealed previously that years ago, the agency ordered standard commercial escalators for UW and Capitol Hill stations instead of buying the toughest available “transit-grade” escalators. From now on, only transit-grade escalators will be ordered, his staff said. All 13 UW Station escalators are to be replaced by stairs or transit-grade escalators by 2022, the agency pledges.

An equally bad problem, not addressed Thursday, involves escalators owned by King County Metro that Sound Transit will inherit in 2020, several months before the light-rail extension to Northgate opens in 2021. The four stations — Westlake, University Street, Pioneer and Chinatown International District — have 36 escalators and 22 elevators. Maintenance needs are still being studied.

The long north-side escalator from the Pioneer Square Station mezzanine up to Third Avenue at Cherry Street, now Metro property, is especially notorious for shutdowns and yellow barricades. Another frequent headache is Sound Transit’s SeaTac/Airport Station next to International Boulevard South, where rider alerts sometimes tell elevator users to try neighboring stations.

The voter-approved light-rail stations farther out, to Northgate, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Bellevue, Redmond and Federal Way, have already been engineered to guarantee full stair access when they open in the 2020s. A lower staircase has been a godsend at Seattle’s 1989-built Westlake Station, where riders both upward and downward can keep moving during escalator closures.

Escalator failures are a national problem, especially at BART in the San Francisco Bay Area and WMATA in Washington, D.C. Besides wear-and-tear from heavy use, escalators nationwide have been damaged by debris, or by biowastes when people relieve themselves on conveyances.

This article will be updated following the board discussion later this afternoon.