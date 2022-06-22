Sound Transit is adjusting the timeline of the second phase of its tile-replacement project at Columbia City Station to avoid conflicts with September sporting events.

Crews will be onsite Aug. 19 to Sept. 1 instead of Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

That shift would allow full weekend service, with trains typically every 10 minutes, when the University of Washington Huskies play a home football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Sounders FC host Houston at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

During the repair work, trains must alternate on a single track past Columbia City Station, which reduces train trips to 20 minutes apart between Stadium Station and Angle Lake. But trains will still show up every 10 minutes between Stadium Station and Northgate.

The first phase of the tile replacement job remains on its original schedule, from July 11 to July 24.

The yellow tiles on the passenger platform edges are coming loose after only 13 years because of adhesive failures and exposure to wet weather. More replacements are expected next year at Othello and Rainier Beach stations.