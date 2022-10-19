A Sound Transit train derailed early Wednesday in Tacoma, the agency confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

The T Line train derailed at the intersection of South Seventh and Commerce streets in Tacoma. Its speed has yet to be determined, Sound Transit spokesperson David Jackson said by email.

This disruption was caused by a train derailment. Fortunately there were no injuries. We will be examining what happened. In the meantime, we will keep passengers updated as we learn how long service will be affected and apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/DQjvEWGKQH — Sound Transit #VaccinateWA – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) October 19, 2022

Sound Transit will be “examining what happened,” according to a post on Twitter.

Because of the disruption, buses will transport passengers between Union Station and Commerce Street Station.

The train that derailed has been moved to a Sound Transit maintenance yard, and the switch and track where the derailment occurred will remain out of service until inspected and repaired if necessary.