Sound Transit will soon run fewer rail and bus trips as the coronavirus outbreak drives down ridership.

Light-rail trains will run every 14 minutes, Sounder commuter rail will offer fewer trips each day and ST Express bus service will be cut by 15%.

The reductions are a response to a 69% decrease in Sound Transit ridership and “the fact that the outbreak has led to operations and maintenance staff staying home in higher numbers, making it difficult to maintain existing service,” the agency said.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff said Thursday the agency designed the cuts to protect trips at the earliest and latest hours of the day. “We do know that transit is an essential public service,” Rogoff said.

As part of separate, already underway construction work, light-rail trains have been running less frequently and riders have had to transfer at Pioneer Square Station. That work is expected to be wrapped up this weekend and riders will no longer have to transfer. But the less frequent trains will remain, continuing to run every 14 minutes due to the outbreak.

Because of low ridership, Sound Transit expects that less frequent service will still provide enough space for social distancing, the agency said.

Starting Monday afternoon, Sounder South and Sounder North commuter trains will run fewer trips per weekday. Sounder South will be reduced from 13 round trips to eight; Sounder North will be reduced from four round trips to two.

Service will be reduced on ST Express buses by 15% overall.

Riders can find information about specific canceled trips on Sound Transit’s website or via rider alerts. Be cautious with trip planning tools like Google Maps and One Bus Away because they may not have updated information about reductions, Sound Transit warned.

King County Metro also plans to scale back bus service, but details about specific routes are still to come.