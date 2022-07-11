Sound Transit’s north- and southbound 1 Line light-rail trains are taking turns running on a single trackway near Columbia City Station through July 24, so trains will arrive only once every 20 minutes per direction.

Damaged yellow tiles on the passenger boarding platforms will be replaced. The service cutback began Monday and will be followed by more work in late August. That means fewer trains between Sodo and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. However, trains will run at normal 10-minute frequency between Stadium Station, downtown, and Northgate Station.

Tile work, the first of five fixes called “Future Ready,” comes as ridership recovers from the pandemic, rising to 99,145 daily passengers as of May. Of those, 29,965 board trains south of Stadium Station and will feel the brunt of this month’s infrequent service. Travelers at Columbia City Station, where 2,400 people a day step aboard, must use the southbound platform to catch either north- or southbound trains.