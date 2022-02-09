The weight of a fully loaded light-rail train triggered the post-Apple Cup stall Nov. 26, when inadequate communications led passengers to walk out along the underground tracks, Sound Transit said Wednesday.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff on Wednesday called the stall a “preventable mechanical failure.”

When the new Siemens train filled with riders, it sagged somewhat, providing less clearance over trackway devices than usual, the inquiry found.

A power cable between railcars was sliced when it struck a metal rod (meant to reduce electromagnetic interference under UW laboratory buildings) that was protruding from the trackway, the investigation found. Hundreds of these rods, throughout the UW segment of light rail, extended upward like a bolt end.

“Those rods were higher than they were supposed to be,” Rogoff told members of a transit-board committee Wednesday. They should have been cut long before train service north of UW opened last fall. And because of the crush-loaded train, the cable was hanging lower than usual, he said.

The 52-page report sheds more light on the stall at 8:19 p.m. on a Friday night, some 1,000 feet north of University of Washington Station, inside the new tunnel to Northgate Station.

Despite extensive testing before the line opened Oct. 2, key personnel didn’t understand that train cables were at risk of hitting the rods, said Sound Transit internal auditor Patrick Johnson. Even though testing teams noticed some strikes, the problem wasn’t elevated to safety and operations leaders, and the reports trailed off by mid-October, Johnson said.

Testing and maintenance staff logged 16 work orders related to similar damage, he said. Some 200 rods needed to be cut to improve clearance, based on records by King County Metro, which operates the trains. But neither Metro nor Sound Transit Safety teams were notified, Johnson said.

The post-stall review also examined communication lapses.

After minutes of confusion, in a train with no lights or ventilation, riders began to pull open the doors of the darkened railcars, and walk through the concrete-lined tunnel. Some crossed an emergency passage without adequate supervision, into the opposite tunnel where they could have been struck by a southbound train.

Fortunately, an operator of a train moving in the southbound tunnel, was moving slowly and saw the passengers in time to stop safely, that night’s radio traffic shows. Most passengers walked gingerly along an edge in the northbound tube, for 1,000 feet back to University of Washington Station.

There were 19 trains instead of the normal 13 trains in service, because it was a special event night, but not enough personnel on duty during the holiday weekend to respond to a major problem, said Johnson.

The first passenger walked out only four minutes after the train stopped, the review found. After about 11 minutes, many passengers were walking through tunnels. The intercom system was working, but not used in the first few minutes, while the train operator was trying to restart the vehicle.

After 26 minutes, Metro supervisors were loading people onto a rescue train — which was the southbound train that stopped earlier under UW.

Even an hour later, Sound Transit staff had not been notified and had not issued any rider alerts, Johnson said. People were boarding the rescue train, but that was delayed because some people yanked on its doors, he said. Sound Transit also missed a two-hour deadline, at 10:20 p.m., to notify state and federal regulators of what Sound Transit considers an emergency evacuation.

“It’s clear that all emergency communication protocols must be improved and enhanced,” Rogoff said.