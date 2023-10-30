Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues to explore the policies and politics that determine how we get around and how billions of dollars in public money are spent. It is funded with the help of community sponsor PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funder and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The Sound Transit board needs to order 10 light-rail vehicles by November, or risk running out of passenger space in a few years.

Transit staff say that Siemens USA, which built the Seattle-Bellevue area’s newest railcar fleet, has only a short window in which managers can get parts from today’s tight supply chain, and assemble more Sound Transit railcars at its Sacramento, Calif., factory by 2027. Costs should range between $60 million and $100 million, says agency CEO Julie Timm.

Sound Transit ordered 152 Siemens S70 vehicles in 2016-17, mainly to stock its Lynnwood, Bellevue, Redmond and Federal Way extensions, scheduled to open in 2024-26. Some already operate through Seattle.

Those aren’t considered enough anymore, because slow conditions on the Seattle-SeaTac line are hamstringing train frequency, and therefore the route’s capacity to carry travelers.

Trains take six to eight minutes longer than expected between Northgate, downtown Seattle and Angle Lake, said Deputy CEO Russ Arnold. This is mainly because of surface segments in the Rainier Valley and Sodo, he said. Trains can be interrupted by road-traffic signals between Columbia City and Othello stations. Some operators go extra slow to eliminate the risk of hitting a pedestrian, where tracks cross South Holgate Street in Sodo. Also, one or two railcars per day get pulled off the line for issues like emergency cleaning, Arnold said.

Advertising

For the past year, Siemens trains have missed Sound Transit’s standard to be available 85% of the time, the agency says. Performance is improving and availability is now at 75%, a briefing said.

This fall about 20 Siemens personnel are working here on Sound Transit trains, Arnold said. One flaw was a brake-alert light that was flashing even though there was no brake failure, which is being fixed under warranty, he said.

Robin Stimson, Siemens Mobility vice president for business development, said by email Friday the technicians are primarily doing normal testing and commissioning tasks, as the last of the 152 railcars are readied for service. Stimson declined comment about possibly building another 10 railcars, “since we are just in the middle of discussions with Sound Transit.”

A full 24-mile run from Northgate to Angle Lake takes 57 minutes in afternoon peak, with trains eight minutes apart, the current schedule says.

More railcars are needed to provide the service quality promised to voters in 2008 and 2016 regional transit-tax measures.

A 2027 delivery likely would be after the grand opening of the Angle Lake-to-Federal Way segment, where South King County’s workers and travelers can ride to SeaTac/Airport Station, or to stadium events in Sodo.

Advertising

Ten more railcars are enough to provide a complete four-car train nearly all the time, instead of mixing in shorter three-car trains, Arnold said. That creates more space for everyone, including people with wheelchairs, bikes and luggage. Each railcar holds 75 people sitting and 75 standing, totaling 600 per four-car — or 800 when packed, such as following a Taylor Swift concert.

“On top of that, if you have the ability to send out more gap trains, and you do experience some moments that are really crush-loaded, you have some flexibility to get out there and give some relief,” he said.

In other words, Sound Transit can stage more trains on the siding track in Sodo for special events, to serve overflowing stations. Arnold said “gap trains” are sent to help commuters, if arrival times bog down.

The quantity 10 was chosen because that’s what King County Metro Transit, which operates the network, can maintain and fit into Sodo and Bellevue train bases, he said. That brings the regional total to 224, including 62 Kinkisharyo railcars operated since 2009.

Sound Transit would authorize funding for 10 Siemens railcars in November, followed by a final contract vote in early 2024.

The looming deal has startled transit board member Claudia Balducci, who questioned whether the agency looked hard enough at other solutions, such as a turnback switch at Northgate Station that can concentrate more train trips between Northgate and downtown, the busiest area. She also pointed to train delays and greater maintenance needs, and her fears these endemic problems would lead to massive spending for another maintenance base in the 2030s.

Advertising

“We’re going to need to ask ourselves if this was a planning failure, or changing assumptions, or changing conditions,” said Balducci, a Metropolitan King County Council member from Bellevue, in committee session.

Timm admitted the board is being asked for a quick decision.

“It is a small window,” Timm told the transit board this month. “It’s a window that not many transit agencies are afforded. So we are very pleased with the opportunity that Siemens has provided to us.” She also said the timing’s based on “the most recent information we received in the past two weeks.”

Jon Cracolici, board president of Seattle Subway, a volunteer transit-advocates group, said it’s critical for Sound Transit to keep promises to voters, by “purchasing additional trains to provide promised service levels.”

Balducci complained Thursday the staff’s slides still lacked dollar figures, adding: “I still don’t have a clear sense of what the problem statement is. … I know that our running times are long but why? I keep hearing fentanyl is the [culprit].” Or maybe a design issue, she said. “Is there not a cheaper operational solution than $100 million in new cars?” Balducci said more facts are needed, and “we cannot make these big decisions based on PowerPoint presentations.”

Sound Transit managers have reported extensively on two other looming capacity shortages, not alleviated by a proposed November deal for more railcars:

North-end service will be packed in late 2024, especially around the U District, when the Lynnwood-Northgate extension opens on the 1 Line, but the Lake Washington Interstate 90 crossing isn’t finished yet for Eastside trains to turn north through Seattle on the 2 Line. Board members hope to solve this by sending Interstate 5 buses to supplement the limited train capacity, until 2025.

The staff predicts 90 extra railcars plus base space (a total 550 instead of 460) will be needed in the 2030s and 2040s to provide full capacity as the system reaches buildout to Tacoma, West Seattle, Everett, Ballard and Issaquah. By then, a third base in Federal Way and a fourth in Snohomish County would exist.

Timm said officials don’t have much room to tinker with more frequency or faster speeds in the valley, where safety and traffic must be considered. (The surface limit is 35 mph and Sound Transit hasn’t acted on a Metro safety team suggestion for 25 mph.)

Political leaders also haven’t proposed more-drastic options, such as automating the line, building express tracks and switches, or converting some or all 4 surface miles in Rainier Valley to tunnels or viaducts. Planning does continue for a $15 billion, grade-separated Ballard-downtown-West Seattle corridor.