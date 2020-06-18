Sound Transit needs better upfront planning to avoid mistakes that can drive up the price tags on its already costly rail expansions, a state auditor concluded in a report released Thursday.

Zeroing in on change orders that amend construction contracts, the auditor found many of those orders were addressing mistakes that might have been avoided with better early planning.

The state began the audit last year, citing cost overruns on light-rail and commuter-rail projects and the failure-prone escalators at the University of Washington light-rail station. Sound Transit’s problems have only compounded since then, with the coronavirus-driven economic downturn forcing spending cuts and possible delays to promised light-rail lines and stops.

While change orders are common on large transportation projects, Sound Transit has issued hundreds of orders, some of them addressing “mistakes or missing information,” the auditor found.

Looking at more than 300 change orders worth $172 million, the audit found orders worth $100 million were addressing mistakes or missing information. Spending more on planning upfront could reduce the likelihood of those changes, the audit said.

Some of those amendments are driven by unexpected ground conditions. Those surprises could be avoided with more underground exploration, the audit found.

Sound Transit spent more than $79 million to address unexpected underground conditions, a problem that came up on every project the auditors reviewed, the audit said. In one case, Sound Transit avoided investigating underground conditions because of worry about drilling on high-traffic streets and having to pay to repair them afterward, the audit said.

In a response, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff told the auditor Sound Transit would incorporate the recommendations but defended the costly change orders, saying they “fall within industry standards, especially given the complexity of some of our work, such as tunneling.”

Change orders account for only 8% of contract costs, the agency said.

Sound Transit also lacks a formal process for making sure lessons learned in past projects are applied to future projects.

Sound Transit has blamed soaring construction costs in the region’s hot economy for running over budget on some projects, including light-rail expansions to Lynnwood and Federal Way.

Eight years ago, in the wake of the Great Recession, a similar audit found the agency made reasonable decisions in its recessionary cuts, but questioned optimistic ridership predictions.