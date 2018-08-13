One rider reported that at least 200 people were waiting to leave the 90-foot-deep boarding station in what is at least the fourth major outage this year at UW Station.

Commuters are running into crowds and delays Monday morning while arriving at University of Washington Station, where light-rail riders say at least one escalator and one elevator are broken near the 90-foot-deep boarding platform.

The mess has gone on at least from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or beyond, according to several tweets, pictures and emails.

“I’m thankful summer session is out and fall session at the UW hasn’t started,” said an email from rider Dave Gerton, who sent a photo of people congregating around one elevator. “There were probably 200 people waiting. Had this been a normal week the platform would have been full.”

Sound Transit spokeswoman Kimberly Reason said one escalator was undergoing a planned repair, to be completed late Tuesday. In addition, one elevator was reported out of service at 9:20 a.m. and work order has been issued, she said.

“I just received a call that Ops is hearing another escalator may have gone out as well,” she said at 10:07 a.m., but it was restarted by 10:19 a.m. Therefore, Sound Transit didn’t need to open the emergency stairs for customer use, Reason said.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff this spring announced that in the event of multiple escalator blockages, that the emergency stairs at the north end of the train station would be opened for passenger use — and in fact that happened April 27, which was at least the third major outage this year at UW Station.

However, two riders tell The Seattle Times that hadn’t happened yet in the 9 o’clock hour, and in fact the security staff halted people who tried on their own to enter that back staircases. Gerton said he spoke to a front-line worker: “He said they would not change the directions of the downward escalators nor open the stairs. This was because dispatch had not allowed him to do so.”

One escalator was torn open and is undergoing active repair, a rider picture shows.

Escalator failures are a recurring problem at Sound Transit, King County Metro and other transit agencies around the U.S. such as Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) in Oakland, Calif.

Sound Transit has held a couple board-member briefings, and has promised further investigation and possible technical solutions. At one point, CEO Peter Rogoff mentioned that years ago, standard escalators were ordered for UW Station and Capitol Hill Station, instead of tougher transit-grade escalators.

In the future, light-rail stations are designed to provide at least one fixed public staircase to the lower level — except for the U District Station to open in 2021. It will be completely escalator and elevator dependent.