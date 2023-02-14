By
Sound Transit shuttle buses are replacing light rail service Tuesday morning between the Westlake and Stadium stations after a mechanical issue, according to the transit agency.  

The mechanical issue happened around 4:30 a.m. at Pioneer Square Station, the agency said

The agency shared no estimated time for service to be restored.

Passengers can get on and off shuttle buses at:

  • 3rd Avenue and Pine Street instead of Westlake Station
  • 3rd Avenue and Union Street instead of University Street Station
  • 3rd Avenue and James Street instead of Pioneer Square Station
  • 5th Avenue South and South Weller Street for southbound travel from the International District/Chinatown Station, or 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for northbound travel from the station
  • Sodo Busway and South Royal Brougham Way instead of Stadium Station.
