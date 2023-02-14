Sound Transit shuttle buses are replacing light rail service Tuesday morning between the Westlake and Stadium stations after a mechanical issue, according to the transit agency.

The mechanical issue happened around 4:30 a.m. at Pioneer Square Station, the agency said.

The agency shared no estimated time for service to be restored.

Passengers can get on and off shuttle buses at: