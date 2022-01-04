EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sound Transit has canceled its north line service between Seattle and Everett through Wednesday because of a landslide that has covered the tracks near milepost 19.6, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) north of Edmonds.

The transit agency said Monday it plans to provide special buses that will supplant the rail service for now for passengers traveling to Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett through Wednesday night, KOMO-TV reported.

Morning commuters will find a bus at Everett station at 6:15 and 7:15 a.m., Mukilteo at 6:26 and 7:26 a.m. and Edmonds at 6:41 and 7:41 a.m., the agency said.

Passengers may also take regularly scheduled ST Express and Community Transit bus service. If there are no additional landslide events, the north line service is expected to resume Jan. 6, the agency said.