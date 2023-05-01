In a year of tight money, Sound Transit is poised to accept another $327 million in federal loans this week, at bargain rates most people can only dream about.

The feds offered this money to the Hilltop Tacoma Link streetcar extension, the Northeast 130th Street infill station in North Seattle, and the addition of nearly 1,800 park-and-ride stalls, plus station access upgrades, for Sounder commuter rail customers in Auburn, Puyallup and Sumner.

Sound Transit, with its track record of clean audits and three voter-approved tax measures, enjoys a AAA credit rating. The new loans, approved by the board Thursday afternoon, bring its total to nine infrastructure loans worth $4.1 billion, plus $3.7 billion over the years in federal capital grants.

“What these loans in particular do is, allow us to think strategically about our financial flexibility,” said John Henry, the agency’s new chief financial officer, in an interview.

Abundant cash flow might allow a construction or train-purchase contract to be signed sooner, or help maintain service if operating costs soar, he said. Henry’s team has yet to model specific examples but he said they will provide deeper analysis in late May.

“We do have a lot of contracts coming online in 2024 and 2025, and as everybody knows the board would like us to act faster,” he said.

Sound Transit’s highly publicized shortfall of $6.5 billion, announced two years ago, doesn’t mean the agency is insolvent. That gap refers to a theoretical cost difference between future megaprojects and earlier finance plans. Past CFOs have modeled a pinch point around 2030 when spending nearly exceeds available cash, a crisis that might be handled by delaying projects, with Everett or Ballard extensions at high risk.

Henry estimates the three loans will save taxpayers $81 million to $247 million through 2046. That kind of money is equivalent to one light-rail station or streetcar segment, but won’t radically change the $149 billion spending plan from 2017-2046.

Board member Claudia Balducci of Bellevue complained about not seeing a cash-flow chart or spreadsheet to gauge the effect on project timing. “It feels like very thin information to make a very big decision,” she said.

CEO Julie Timm apologized. On the other hand, the agency has long chased these loans, and last month, Democratic Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell announced more dollars were on the way.

Credit karma

Interest rates in April ranged from 3.64% to 4.03% for federal infrastructure loans, a staff report said, The six previous loans, signed or refinanced in 2021, cost 1.91%.

By comparison, the average home mortgage borrower pays 6.4% interest on 30-year loans, according to the Freddie Mac online calculator.

To borrow as cheaply as Sound Transit, you needed to do it early last year with a credit rating in the high 700s. Interest rates have risen since then, as the Federal Reserve Board tightened the money supply to corral inflation, and housing shortages persist in several regions.

Sound Transit doesn’t even have to start repaying until five years after passenger service begins, so 2028 for the Hilltop streetcar that opens in August. Then for another five years, payments are interest only.

This week’s loan activity opens a window into the financial juggernaut.

Sound Transit won a Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan for a Seattle-Eastside line in 2015, followed by the nation’s first Master Credit Agreement in late 2016 from the Federal Transit Administration, a highlight of former Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff’s tenure.

These FTA loans aren’t tied to ridership or fare revenue. For instance, the city of Seattle has made no progress since 2015 to legalize dense housing around 130th, whose station was previously estimated to add only 1,500 daily riders.

Sound Transit’s top tier credit Nine cheap loans build a financial cushion Sound Transit is getting three new federal infrastructure loans at 4% interest or lower, and already receives six loans at 1.9% interest: * East Link, $1.33 billion in 2015, for a $3.7 billion project to be finished in 2025. * Northgate Link, $615 million in 2016, for a $1.9 billion project completed 2021. * Bellevue train base, $87 million in 2017, completed 2022. * Lynnwood Link, $658 million in 2018, for $3.1 billion extension to open in 2024. * Federal Way Link, $629 million in 2019, for $3.2 billion extension to be finished no sooner than 2025. * Downtown Redmond Link, $521 million in 2021, for $1.6 billion extension to be finished 2024. * Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension, $93 million in 2023, for $283 million streetcar extension opening August 2023. * Northeast 130th Street Station, $79 million in 2023 for $240 million infill project to open 2026. * Sounder South, $154 million for parking garages and station access retrofits in Auburn, Sumner and Puyallup to be completed by 2027. More

Good credit flows from transit leaders spending within their means, but most of all from voters in urban Snohomish, King and Pierce counties who approved far greater transit taxes than other U.S. metro areas. (A majority within Pierce County said “no” in a 2016 measure, but were outweighed by the three-county total.)

Sound Transit will collect $2.1 billion in local tax toward its $3.1 billion budget this year. Spread over a district population of 3.2 million, that’s roughly $650 per capita, though half is paid by businesses. King County Metro buses and other local agencies collect additional tax.

Car-tax decrease ahead

Thursday’s loan deal affirms that yearly car-tab taxes for regional transit will decrease after 2028, from $110 per $10,000 of vehicle value, to $80 per $10,000. (An old state law overvalues used cars.) The reduction results from Initiative 776, a Tim Eyman measure in 2002 that’s all but forgotten. It slashed car tabs to $30, but the state Supreme Court ruled that a bond sale Sound Transit forged in 1999, supported by a $30-per-$10,000 car tax, could run its 30-year course despite I-776.

But the new loans also reinforce Sound Transit’s powers to tax indefinitely, or at least until the last loan matures in 2062. Feds say sales and car-tab taxes must be collected, and the language even allows future additional taxes, if any, to repay infrastructure loans.

The board is forfeiting its ability to reduce car tabs further, Balducci reminded colleagues. State legislators and Sound Transit itself considered car-tab relief in 2018, but didn’t act.

Decades from now, repaying Uncle Sam takes priority even ahead of operations and maintenance, the board resolution said. Henry doesn’t have an estimate of how much more financing cost residents will pay after 2046, in exchange for paying less in the 2020s.

Sound Transit told voters in its official campaign season plans their taxes will be reduced after capital projects get finished, but that clause leaves a trainload of wiggle room.

Henry said the agency is allowed to attempt early debt payoff and tax decrease before 2062 — years after 62 more light-rail miles and other projects are wrapped up circa 2046. “It is definitely possible. A lot of things have to go right, for that to happen.”