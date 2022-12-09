By
Seattle Times staff reporter

An emergency response Friday morning near Kent Station is impacting Sound Transit Express bus routes, according to the transit agency.

Local fire agencies responded Friday to a blaze at a commercial building at Smith Street and First Avenue. By around 8:10 a.m., firefighters had the fire extinguished.

Smith Street and the Sounder railroad tracks (which carry S Line commuter trains) closed early Friday morning. Both have since reopened.

Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair. Vonnai Phair covers morning breaking news and enterprise for The Seattle Times.

Most Read Local Stories