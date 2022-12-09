An emergency response Friday morning near Kent Station is impacting Sound Transit Express bus routes, according to the transit agency.

Local fire agencies responded Friday to a blaze at a commercial building at Smith Street and First Avenue. By around 8:10 a.m., firefighters had the fire extinguished.

Smith Street and the Sounder railroad tracks (which carry S Line commuter trains) closed early Friday morning. Both have since reopened.

RT @ZONE3PIOs The fire has been extinguished and firefighters are hitting hotspots. The Sounder train is running and Smith Street is open. pic.twitter.com/N3IvXVu6wF — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 9, 2022