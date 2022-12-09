An emergency response Friday morning near Kent Station is impacting Sound Transit Express bus routes, according to the transit agency.
Local fire agencies responded Friday to a blaze at a commercial building at Smith Street and First Avenue. By around 8:10 a.m., firefighters had the fire extinguished.
Smith Street and the Sounder railroad tracks (which carry S Line commuter trains) closed early Friday morning. Both have since reopened.
