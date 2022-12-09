An emergency response Friday morning near Kent Station is impacting Sound Transit Express bus routes and S Line commuter trains, according to the transit agency.

Local fire agencies responded Friday to a blaze at a commercial building at Smith Street and First Avenue. By around 6:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

Smith Street is closed, as well as Sounder railroad tracks, according to Puget Sound Fire.

RT @ZONE3PIOs Firefighters have the fire under control. Smith Street is closed as well as railroad tracks for the Sounder train. pic.twitter.com/8zHmH0h9Ly — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 9, 2022

Passengers should prepare for significant delays or cancellations on routes traveling in and out of Kent, Sound Transit said.