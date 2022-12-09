An emergency response Friday morning near Kent Station is impacting Sound Transit Express bus routes and S Line commuter trains, according to the transit agency.
Local fire agencies responded Friday to a blaze at a commercial building at Smith Street and First Avenue. By around 6:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.
Smith Street is closed, as well as Sounder railroad tracks, according to Puget Sound Fire.
Passengers should prepare for significant delays or cancellations on routes traveling in and out of Kent, Sound Transit said.
