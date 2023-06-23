Sound Transit’s governing board has started to focus on a future Lynnwood-to-Everett line, by voting Thursday to winnow the possible station sites in busy neighborhoods.

As in other corners of urban Puget Sound, planners are threading the needle to put proposed light-rail stops near “historically underserved communities,” but not displace too many apartments and small retailers. These neighborhoods tend to be along boulevards where lower-income workers and ethnic minority households live.

Sound Transit also faces pressure from local governments and communities to avoid building columns in the streets, even though that might reduce the need to condemn roadside properties.

The approved package calls for a downtown Everett station at Angel of the Winds Arena, or the Snohomish County Civic Campus, instead of a direct stop next to Amtrak passenger trains at Everett Station as assumed previously.

Several miles south, Sound Transit prefers a West Alderwood Station west of Alderwood mall, where it’s closer to housing and frequent Community Transit buses, compared to earlier concepts eastward between the mall and Interstate 5.

In the most controversial spot, where Casino Road meets Evergreen Way in South Everett, the board chose not to prefer a station site yet. Residents asked to save the Casino Square shopping center there from condemnation and demolition.

Advertising

Some of the five options for this station would cause “prolonged traffic disruption, loss of business and permanent displacement of unique cultural resources for the region’s Spanish-speaking communities,” said Alvaro Guillen, of the community group Connect Casino Road, in a written comment.

The vote was 9-0 with half the 18-member transit board absent.

The 16-mile corridor was approved by voters in the 2016 Sound Transit 3 tax measure with a goal of reaching downtown Everett by 2036. Following a surge of inflation and years of process, Sound Transit lacks enough cash flow to promise a grand opening until 2041, or by 2037 if some windfall of federal grants or higher tax revenue shows up to solve an estimated $600 million funding gap.

As a fallback, Sound Transit might try to reach the Paine Field area, also known as Southwest Everett Industrial Center, by 2037 as the first of two phases.

Thursday’s vote authorizes three years of draft environmental-impact study, to reach 10% of engineering for the tracks and seven stations. Cost estimates range from $5.05 billion to $6.9 billion in 2023 dollars, plus $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion for a maintenance base.

Board member Claudia Balducci of Bellevue insisted Sound Transit should consider whether it’s cheaper and faster to build elevated columns in public street rights of way, rather than do “a lot of takings” of private lands as currently assumed.

Advertising

Eric Widstrand, the project’s development director, replied community feedback caused his team to avoid considering track columns in Casino Road lanes, as well as on Broadway in central Everett, from further consideration. (A path next to I-5 is preferred approaching central Everett, which would reduce both private property and street-lane takings.)

Sound Transit is paying a consulting firm, Kimley-Horn, up to $93.2 million for outreach, preliminary design, transit-oriented development plans and the draft environmental-impact statement from 2021 to 2026.

For the first time, the transit staff are stating which stations they prefer — a reform suggested by former Bay Area Rapid Transit Director Grace Crunican and other national experts in March — instead of deferring entirely to politicians on the board.

The agency prefers a Southwest Everett Industrial Center Station next to Highway 526 and outside Boeing and Paine Field properties. Mayor Cassie Franklin said on June 8 that location could serve commuters without encroaching on job sites. “These are not the types of businesses we can pick up and move. If we have to relocate a manufacturing center, it will leave the state.”

For the Mariner Station one option is near schools and apartments, the other closer to the park-and-ride plus developable lands.

Two sites remain in play at Ash Way, north of 164th Street Southwest. One is east of I-5 with easy Interurban Trail access, the other west of I-5 at the existing park-and-ride, bus stops and more apartments.

When voters approved Sound Transit 3, the ridership was estimated at 37,000 to 45,000 daily passengers over the future 16-mile line, a range that hasn’t been updated lately.

Many steps remain before a final alignment choice, along with years of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, a park-and-ride garage opened this spring at Lynnwood City Center Station with light rail expected next year.