The bonus would be in addition to Rogoff's already approved 11 percent pay raise that boosts his annual salary to $364,000 next year. The proposed bonus still must be approved by the full Sound Transit board.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff is likely to get a $16,000 bonus this year to top off the new three-year contract he signed last month that included an 11 percent pay raise.

The Sound Transit executive committee unanimously approved the bonus for Rogoff, with no public debate, after about an hour of private discussion Thursday. The proposed bonus still must be approved by the full Sound Transit board at its meeting next week.

Rogoff’s new contract will bump his salary to $364,000 a year next year, an 11 percent increase over what he has been making, and a number the agency says is comparable to the salaries of other transit agency directors in major West Coast cities.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

His current contract, which expires next month, gives the board — which is comprised of elected officials throughout the Sound Transit region — the option of awarding the CEO a performance bonus of up to 10 percent of his salary, based on a set of evaluation criteria.

The 10-member executive committee, which includes Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine, recommended a 5 percent bonus.

Redmond Mayor John Marchione, vice-chair of the Sound Transit board, said the agency has grown by more than 40 percent since 2016, swelling to 950 employees as it works to build a multibillion dollar network of rail and bus lines throughout the region.

“This is the most ambitious transit project in the United States right now,” Marchione said. “Peter has done a great job in building relationships with other governments.”

Sound Transit recently secured a $1.2 billion grant from the Federal Transit Administration to help build light rail to Lynnwood. That grant, which the agency has long planned for and counted on, had appeared to be in serious jeopardy after the election of President Donald Trump in 2016.

Trump has repeatedly proposed eliminating the federal program that provides grants for public transit. But Congress has repeatedly ignored him, fully funding the grant program.

And Rogoff has made multiple trips to Washington, D.C., to push for federal funding.

Marchione also praised Rogoff for creating a more inclusionary workplace at the agency.

Rogoff, now finishing his third year leading Sound Transit, survived an investigation into complaints about abrasive management style, profanity and sexism that led to the loss of his 2017 performance bonus.