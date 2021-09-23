Sound Transit board members voted 14-3 Thursday not to approve a one-year contract renewal of CEO Peter Rogoff, who will be departing in the next few months.

He is expected to stay aboard until May 2022 or whenever the board can hire a new CEO, according to provisions read Thursday afternoon by board member Nancy Backus, the mayor of Auburn.

Chair Kent Keel said that for him, one factor was a conversation where Rogoff indicated he didn’t foresee staying past the end of 2022. Given the huge workload in coming months, “I and others do not believe Sound Transit should wait until next year to begin a search for a new CEO,” Keel said.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers voted no, but said if it passes, “I will support the peaceful transition in the board vote.” His counterpart in Snohomish County, Everett Councilmember Paul Roberts, also voted no. Pete von Reichbauer, a Metropolitan King County Council member from Federal Way, voted no.

Rogoff will get a 3.5% cost-of-living raise, a year of severance pay, and $18,000 benefit for career transition, Backus said. Rogoff currently makes $379,600 a year.

Transit-board member Roger Millar, the state transportation secretary, lauded Rogoff for improving Sound Transit’s performance in racial equity and in helping the agency grow to a planner and builder of multiple projects.

“Mr. Rogoff is going to be out on a high note,” compared to CEOs in similar situations, Millar said.

The agency has been under strain this year for a $6.5 billion long-term cost increase in voter-approved Sound Transit 3 projects, mainly from Ballard to West Seattle. An outside consultant pointed at management problems, such as staff members not knowing when to expose bad news, and flaws in how the agency studied its soaring real estate costs.

At one point this summer, board member Claudia Balducci, a Metropolitan King County Council member from Bellevue, mentioned it was difficult for her to obtain full cost comparisons from staff, for purposes of exploring ways to avoid project delays.

But she praised Rogoff on Thursday for his efforts to manage multiple projects across the region. In her area, the light-rail line to Bellevue and Overlake is on or ahead of schedule to open in mid-2023.

This is a developing story that will be updated.