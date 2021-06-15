A leaning light pole on Interstate 5 near Northeast 45th Street shuttered the freeway’s southbound express lanes and one northbound lane Tuesday morning, as crews worked to take down the damaged pole, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The pole was apparently pushed out of place when it was hit sometime during the night and could fall down if not removed, WSDOT said on Twitter.

🚨Travel Alert!🚨

At some point last night, one of our light poles was hit on northbound I-5 near NE 45th St. This morning, the light pole is leaning and we need to take it down.



🚧We are CLOSING The Express Lanes & one lane of NB I-5 now. We'll update you on when it's done. pic.twitter.com/947FPuaNVA — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 15, 2021

“This will cause some backups especially for the southbound travelers who now won’t have access to the express lanes for their morning commute,” WSDOT said. “We’ll keep you in the know about delays, but we have to do this or that pole could fall. Thanks for your patience!”