Runaway construction and land costs are afflicting yet another transportation megaproject, the elevated Sound Transit light-rail line from Angle Lake to Federal Way.

The $2.09 billion cost estimate has jumped by $460 million to $2.55 billion, executives reported at a board meeting Thursday afternoon. That’s a 22 percent spike.

However, the agency is still aiming to begin train service to Federal Way by 2024, as promised in the Sound Transit 3 ballot measure approved by voters two years ago.

While the costs soar, the revenue may shrink.

The Federal Way connection is competing for a $500 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant next year, but money hasn’t been released yet this year for projects ahead of it in line, including Sound Transit’s Lynnwood-Northgate route.

Eager to get started in Lynnwood, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff is soliciting construction bids before knowing whether U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s department will deliver the planned $1.2 billion grant for the project.

Board members agreed that delays and inflation are riskier than breaking ground before the money is nailed down. Congressional budgets call for $2.2 billion to be distributed across the country by the end of 2019.

Rogoff said Thursday he met recently with FTA officials in the nation’s capital and is cautiously optimistic of winning the grants.

For about a year, senior staff have warned that the Federal Way line might fall victim to the same overheated economy as the Lynnwood route, now a $3.2 billion corridor.

The agency still hopes to cut $200 million from the project through design changes, such as a smaller Shoreline North/185th station footprint.

The agency blames construction inflation for a $487 million boost in future contracts; land costs are $107 million above past estimates. Steel, aluminum, concrete, lumber and copper contribute to a 36 percent cost increase compared to three years ago, the agency says.

Some of that increase was offset by savings in design and engineering.

The Federal Way line would add three stations, 7.8 miles of trackway and more parking. Estimated daily ridership would reach 40,700 by 2035.

Train rides would take 15 minutes from downtown Federal Way to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a major employment center. A trip into downtown Seattle would exceed 50 minutes, not much improvement over today’s express buses or driving on most days.

Transit customers and taxpayers in Federal Way, including board member Pete von Reichbauer of the Metropolitan King County Council, have seethed for years about Sound Transit’s yet-unfulfilled promises.

Sound Transit 2, approved by voters in 2008, listed trains arriving at north Federal Way by 2023, but the recession led the board to defer that project.

The agency regrouped and the winning 2016 Sound Transit 3 tax measure promised a longer line to Federal Way Transit Center by 2024. About 51 percent of Federal Way voters opposed ST3.

Any delays or budget shortfalls in the Federal Way project pose risks to light-rail continuing farther south to Tacoma as promised by 2030.

Sound Transit says it will look for design tweaks to lower the price, so the project would enter final engineering soon and file its grant request to FTA this year.