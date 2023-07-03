On a recent Friday morning in June, King County Metro reported 612 buses unavailable for service, all with open work orders for maintenance. That’s nearly 42% of the fleet of 1,479 coaches, a mammoth number that highlights just how deep a hole the state’s largest bus service must dig itself out of to return to normal operations.

The repercussions of the backlog are already being felt. Metro has begun shaving routes and stops off its schedule months ahead of a planned September rollout of a pared-back network. And while the schedule now looks slimmer, in reality it’s only reflecting what riders have felt for months now in the form of last-minute cancellations or buses that never show up.

“It’s definitely the highest I’ve seen in my 10-year tenure,” Maggie Brubaker, deputy division director of vehicle maintenance, said of the maintenance demands.

The blamed culprits are familiar ones, which Metro and virtually every other transit agency have acknowledged for years now: staffing and the supply chain.

Two hundred buses are sitting idle because they don’t have parts, Brubaker said. That’s more than 13% of the fleet, well beyond the more typical 5% and higher than a year ago when it was 11%.

Additionally, Metro currently staffs about 230 mechanics. Before the pandemic, the workforce was closer to 300. Brubaker guesses Metro would need 251 to start clearing backlogs.

Not every bus is needed every day, meaning 42% of coaches being out of service does not lead to 42% of trips being canceled. Bus agencies build slack into their fleets; the Federal Transit Administration says 20% of coaches should be spares so buses can be quickly swapped in to maintain service. Failing to hit that number can jeopardize future grants, although the FTA has been more flexible since 2020.

The fact that so much of the fleet is inoperable, cutting into service, shows how far beyond what is considered normal the agency has found itself.

“Forty-two percent of Metro’s fleet is an insane number of buses out of service,” said Cory Rigtrup, vice president of the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union. “Up to COVID, Metro staffed each base with a maximum of 18% being out of service at any given time. The shops would drop everything to never miss a run. That world has changed in the last two years.”

Metro still touts delivery of around 95% of its scheduled service. On the Friday in June when 612 buses were sidelined, the agency estimated it was 25 buses short of what it needed for evening service; on a different Friday in March, it was 87 buses short, according to bulletins sent to staff.

But even if most trips are still being delivered, cutting any peak service due to maintenance issues is not a situation transit agencies should find themselves in, said Larry Penner, a former FTA program manager in New York City.

“It’s totally unheard of to have a.m. and p.m. pull out — that’s the peak of the peak — where 40% of buses are not available,” he said.

The backlogs are not evenly distributed. The Bellevue and Ryerson bases, for example, listed on June 16 more than 70% of their buses as available. At South Base, meanwhile, 55% of buses there were unavailable.

In response, Metro has, for the first time, started moving buses between bases to try to spread the repair workload, before returning them to their area of service.

Coaches are held out for several reasons, including routine maintenance, which occurs every 6,000 miles, road damage, collisions or a breakdown.

Supply chain issues, going on now for years, continue to plague the fleet. In particular, parts that go into the buses’ hybrid electric systems have been slow to arrive.

“Hybrid electric has historically had a longer lead time in general, even before the pandemic, because they’re specialized and a lot of the vendors will make it when they need it, just in time,” Brubaker said. “I think they were relying on that just as much as we were, and then after the pandemic, the lead times just got worse.”

When Metro is able, crews can Frankenstein together parts from old or retiring buses. But that requires staff, and Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said in a recent interview that attrition has landed particularly hard on maintenance — a combination of retirements, resignations and vaccine-related firings.

Metro recently opened the doors for people fired over the county’s vaccine mandate to return to work, but so far just two mechanics have expressed interest. The agency is also partnering with local colleges, offering two- and four-year apprenticeships to become a mechanic, and offering to train up current staff to join maintenance crews.

Beyond training, “we need to ask ourselves as a region, as an industry, are we making ourselves attractive enough for that next generation of vehicle maintenance workers, operators, facilities folks?” Allison said.

An estimated 35% of Metro’s fleet is considered eligible for retirement, according to the agency’s long-range fleet planning. The federal government recently awarded Metro $33.5 million to buy new electric buses.

Metro is far from the only transit agency struggling with keeping its coaches on the road. Pittsburgh, for example, announced in the fall it was reducing rides because it couldn’t keep up with staff losses.

Metro and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587 are in contract negotiations, which have dragged on. The sides recently agreed to bring in a mediator, Rigtrup said.

But even a favorable contract doesn’t guarantee more staff. The Denver Regional Transit District last year struck a new contract with staff. Months later, according to The Denver Post, the shortages are worse than before the agreement.