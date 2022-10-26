Traveling via Washington mountain passes? Snowy conditions have arrived and are impacting roads. Here’s what to know before you go.

Highway 410 is closed in both directions as Washington State Department of Transportation reports hazardous conditions leading to cars spinning off the road Tuesday night.

Eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 57, Crystal Mountain Boulevard, and westbound traffic is closed at milepost 74.5, Morse Creek, the department said in an online alert.

CLOSED OVERNIGHT: SR 410 at Crystal Mountain Blvd to Cayuse Pass SR 123

Hazardous conditions have resulted in multiple spin-outs on SR 410 between Crystal Mountain Blvd and Cayuse Pass SR 123. Rangers, WSP, Enumclaw PD & Maintenance have tows enroute to assist. Will update in AM https://t.co/1s6qrnPuZZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 26, 2022

The road is closed as of Wednesday morning, and conditions will be evaluated during daylight hours, according to the department.

Cayuse Pass is temporarily closed due to road and weather conditions. Northbound traffic is closed at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road.

WSDOT is reporting snow on White Pass. Snow is also forecast at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes Wednesday.

Compact snow and ice are affecting road conditions on Stevens Pass Wednesday morning, according to WSDOT. The Bolt Creek fire on the west side of the pass brings higher risks of flash flood, landslide and debris flow, “which could happen without warning,” according to WSDOT.

Travelers should be prepared for unplanned closures, WSDOT said.

While it is snowing on Snoqualmie, the pass is bare and wet, with slush in some places, WSDOT said. Drivers might experience minor delays because of lane closures, maintenance and construction. The region is expected to get rain and snow Wednesday, according to WSDOT.

White Pass has no restrictions, and the conditions are snow and slush, with light snow falling Wednesday morning, WSDOT reported. The forecast shows snow Wednesday.