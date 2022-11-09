With snow and rain in the Cascades, the Washington State Department of Transportation has closed Highway 20 for the season.

The pass generally closes in November and will likely remain shut through April or May. Last year, the department shut the pass Nov. 15 and reopened it May 5. In 2020, the highway closed Nov. 16 and reopened May 12.

Chinook and Cayuse passes closed for the season last month after a foot of early season snowfall.

This year, “with about 30 inches of snowfall in the mountains and rain on the western slopes over the weekend, winter arrived with a wallop on the SR 20 North Cascades Highway,” WSDOT wrote in a Tuesday afternoon announcement.

Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s to mid-30s for much of the region Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service for Seattle.

It's a bit chilly this morning. Mostly clear skies and lighter winds have allowed temperatures to drop into mid 20s to mid 30s for much of the area this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/S3pjIgmZyk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 9, 2022

“With weather deteriorating,” WSDOT temporarily closed parts of the pass earlier this month, from Thursday, Nov. 3, through the weekend. “A combination of heavy snow and rain through the weekend creates dangerous avalanche conditions,” it wrote at the time of that closure.

Days later, on Tuesday, the department closed the highway for the season.

The highway will remain closed between milepost 134 — Ross Dam Trailhead — and 178 — Early Winters. The highway may reopen at milepost 17 — Silver Star gate — for snow-park access depending on resources and conditions, the department said.

The pass is still open for recreational use. But, officials added, “be aware of potential avalanche hazards.”