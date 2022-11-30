Interstate 90 eastbound is closed near the North Bend exit due to spinouts and collisions. I-90 westbound remains open.

*updates*

➡️Eastbound I-90 remains closed at North Bend (MP 34) due to wrecks.

➡️Chains required westbound. (westbound is open. if you saw the closure email, that was an error).

➡️The power is out, that's why we can't see the cameras. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 30, 2022

There is no estimate for when I-90 eastbound will reopen. Click here to check the latest traffic updates in the passes. The latest updates on Snoqualmie Pass are available here.

Wintry weather will make travel through the Cascades difficult. Tire chains are required on many vehicle.