Interstate 90 eastbound is closed near the North Bend exit due to spinouts and collisions. I-90 westbound remains open.
There is no estimate for when I-90 eastbound will reopen. Click here to check the latest traffic updates in the passes. The latest updates on Snoqualmie Pass are available here.
Wintry weather will make travel through the Cascades difficult. Tire chains are required on many vehicle.
