A smaller fleet of rentable red Jump bikes is returning to Seattle streets.

About 500 electric Jump bikes are now available for rent in Seattle, according to Lime, the company that acquired Jump this year.

The rollout follows a shake-up in local bike rentals. Late last year, Lime pulled its green bikes from Seattle streets as it negotiated with the city over a planned rollout of electric scooters. Then last month, Lime acquired Jump from Uber and removed the red Jump bikes from the streets for maintenance and system changes.

Before Lime took over, Jump had reportedly been losing $60 million a quarter.

As summer weather arrives, the new rollout will offer fewer bikes and higher prices than riders in Seattle might remember from last summer.

The bikes will cost $1 to unlock and 36 cents per minute. Last summer, both Lime and Jump were charging around 25 cents a minute.

Last June, between Lime and Jump, about 5,600 to 6,600 bikes were available. Earlier this year, after Lime removed its bikes, a fleet of about 1,500 to 2,600 Jump bikes was available, according to city data.

The 500 bikes will be deployed in the city’s denser neighborhoods, according to Lime. The city’s permit allowing the bike companies to operate also requires 10% of bikes be available in designated equity areas, including Rainier Beach, Georgetown, First Hill, Haller Lake and other neighborhoods. Lime said it might eventually increase the number of bikes based on demand.

Riders can rent the bikes in the Uber app. Bikes will be added to Lime’s app later, the company said Monday.