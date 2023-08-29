Sound Transit’s light-rail 1 Line, already slowed during platform tile replacement at Othello Station, became worse Tuesday afternoon as the agency issued consecutive alerts for “30-minute delays.”

Trains are still moving through the 24-mile line between Northgate and Angle Lake endpoints, but instead of the 15-minute frequency this week, they are running about 30 minutes apart Tuesday until the day’s final trip after midnight, according to the agency.

The problem happened where trains alternate on a single trackway, to go around the Othello construction zone in South Seattle. Gallagher described it as an “interlocking correspondence problem,” that refers to how switches and signals communicate with each other. Dispatchers reverted to “manually calling out the route,” Gallagher said.

Standard train service is every 10 minutes with a four-car, 800-person capacity train, or sooner at the busiest times. But tile repairs are ongoing from Aug. 21 to Sept. 17 at Othello and Rainier Beach stations, shortly after the agency repaired sinking rails next to Stadium Station in early August.

Service breakdowns are alienating untold numbers of travelers, who vented outrage on social media while describing crowded railcars or platforms.

The impact of light-rail glitches is greater now than during the pandemic, or the 14-year-old system’s lightly-ridden early years.

Last month, the trains carried a record 91,000 daily passengers, Gallagher said. Extensions to Lynnwood, Redmond and Federal Way are under construction, followed by more projects supported by Sound Transit’s $151 billion finance plan from 2017-46, mainly local taxes and federal grants.

“We’re working to get the system back to where its was before. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. It was an unforeseen problem and we really appreciate the public’s forbearance while we get it solved,” Gallagher said.