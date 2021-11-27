A severed cable suddenly halted a northbound light rail train between the University of Washington and U-District stations Friday night, stranding packed cars full of passengers who were stuck in a tunnel, Sound Transit says.

The train came to a halt in the tunnel around 8:25 p.m. after an electric cable connecting the first car with three trailing cars severed, according to the transit agency. After more than half an hour, several frustrated passengers then made the decision to use the emergency exits to leave the train and walk through the tunnel.

Sound Transit suspended routes in both directions, hampering rides home for Friday’s Apple Cup crowd leaving Husky Stadium.

Videos posted to social media from passengers on the stuck cars captured the real-time confusion of the moment as passengers wandered in and around the stopped train.

The agency is now launching an investigation into the root causes of what happened, Sound Transit said in a statement released on its Twitter account Saturday morning.

“The investigation will include review of measures to ensure passengers stay onboard the train during such incidents for their safety and how to better communicate with riders during service disruptions,” the statement read. “We apologize for the considerable inconvenience to our passengers.”