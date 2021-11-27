A severed cable suddenly halted a northbound light rail train between the University of Washington and U-District stations Friday night, stranding packed cars full of passengers who were stuck in a tunnel, Sound Transit said in a Saturday statement posted to the agency’s Twitter account.

The train came to a halt in the tunnel around 8:25 p.m. after an electric cable connecting the first car with three trailing cars severed, according to the transit agency. After more than half an hour, frustrated and confused passengers then made the decision to use the emergency exits to leave the train and walk through the tunnel.

Sound Transit suspended routes in both directions, hampering rides home for Friday’s Apple Cup crowd leaving Husky Stadium.

Piper Wilton, a junior at the University of Washington who attended Friday’s game, said it had probably only been a minute after the train’s departure from the University of Washington station when her car toward the back of the train came to a screeching halt and people were thrown several feet forward.

At first, people tried to keep their spirits high by chanting and singing “Sweet Caroline,” Wilton said. But soon, with some in the crowd intoxicated after a rowdy game, the atmosphere became tense, she said.

The windows quickly fogged up with breath and body heat, Wilton said. At least one person near her wondered if he was having a panic attack.

Advertising

After 10 minutes of waiting, a voice came over the intercom advised passengers to be patient but gave no further information, Wilton said. Another announcement later on advised that another train would be brought in, but that confused passengers more.

Eventually, after about 30 to 40 minutes, passengers in Wilton’s car spotted people walking alongside the train, though it was unclear whether they were passengers or Sound Transit employees. A door in the back of her car opened, though it was unclear who did it.

When another door opened, people began walking out into the tunnel, Wilton said.

“We didn’t have much guidance on what we were doing,” she said. “We were just following this giant group of people.”

Wilton estimated that as many as 200 people got off the train and walked through the tunnel. The UW student and her friends walked all the way back to the University of Washington station.

When they surfaced at their station of origin, the students were surprised to find transit employees and police officers present, but not checking on the passengers who walked out of the tunnel, Wilton said.

Advertising

“I do wish they had told us what was going on, or at least when we got off that there were a few people making sure we were OK, helping people who weren’t able to walk as far as others,” Wilton said.

Sound Transit attributed a lack of communication over the intercom to the severed cable, though some of that would appear to be contradicted by Wilton’s account.

“With the severed cable preventing the operator from communicating by intercom with passengers in the trailing three cars, an unsafe incident developed when passengers decided to use emergency exits to leave the train,” the agency said in a statement released on its Twitter account Saturday morning.

Videos posted to social media from passengers on the stuck cars captured the real-time confusion of the moment as passengers wandered in and around the stopped train.

The agency is now launching an investigation into the root causes of what happened, Sound Transit said.

“The investigation will include review of measures to ensure passengers stay onboard the train during such incidents for their safety and how to better communicate with riders during service disruptions,” the statement read. “We apologize for the considerable inconvenience to our passengers.”