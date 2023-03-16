The westbound Highway 2 offramp to northbound Interstate 5 is blocked Thursday afternoon due to a semitruck rollover collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The offramp in Everett is closed with emergency crews on the scene, WSDOT said shortly after 11 a.m., adding that there is concrete and guardrail damage to the ramp.

RIGHT NOW- WB US 2 RAMP TO NB I-5 BLOCKED

We have a semi rollover collision completely blocking the westbound US 2 off-ramp to northbound I-5 in @EverettCity . Emergency crews are on scene.



This will likely take a while due to the nature of the collision. Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/Yd4aFkkLvi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 16, 2023

WSDOT is warning of an extended closure and is advising drivers to detour by using Highway 2 westbound to I-5 southbound and exit at 41st Street (exit 192) to rejoin I-5 northbound.

No additional details, including an estimate for reopening, were immediately available.