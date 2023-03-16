The westbound Highway 2 offramp to northbound Interstate 5 is blocked Thursday afternoon due to a semitruck rollover collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The offramp in Everett is closed with emergency crews on the scene, WSDOT said shortly after 11 a.m., adding that there is concrete and guardrail damage to the ramp.
WSDOT is warning of an extended closure and is advising drivers to detour by using Highway 2 westbound to I-5 southbound and exit at 41st Street (exit 192) to rejoin I-5 northbound.
No additional details, including an estimate for reopening, were immediately available.
