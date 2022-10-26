The southbound Interstate 5 offramp to northbound Interstate 405 is blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a semitruck rollover collision, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

The offramp in Tukwila and the ramp to the southbound I-5 HOV bypass is closed with emergency crews on the scene, WSDOT said shortly before 12 p.m.

UPDATE: We have a semi rollover collision on the southbound I-5 off-ramp to northbound I-405 in @CityofTukwila. This off-ramp & the ramp to the SB I-5 HOV bypass is FULLY blocked at this time. Emergency crews on scene. Unknown ETA for reopening, please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/38uYy9nbCL — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 26, 2022

State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said there were minor injuries.

No additional details, including an estimate for reopening, were immediately available.

Check back for updates.