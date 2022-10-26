The southbound Interstate 5 offramp to northbound Interstate 405 is blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a semitruck rollover collision, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
The offramp in Tukwila and the ramp to the southbound I-5 HOV bypass is closed with emergency crews on the scene, WSDOT said shortly before 12 p.m.
State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said there were minor injuries.
No additional details, including an estimate for reopening, were immediately available.

