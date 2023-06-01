By
Long backups remain in Lakewood Thursday morning after a semitruck crash blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 5. By around 6:45 a.m., all lanes had opened to traffic, according to WSDOT.

The truck crashed around 2:51 a.m. on the South Tacoma Way and Highway 512 overpass at milepost 127, blocking the three northbound lanes of I-5 and the ramps to Highway 512.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to Trooper Robert Reyes. 

Shortly after 5 a.m., the collision had caused a 3-mile backup out to Gravelly Lake Drive, WSDOT said. Around 6:30 a.m., the backup stretched to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to WSDOT.

Washington State Patrol, the WSDOT and West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to remove debris. 

