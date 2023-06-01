A semitruck crash blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Lakewood Thursday morning. The right lane remains closed.

#UPDATE – Clean-up operation is in full swing



We appreciate your patience as our troopers, tow truck operators, and @wsdot_tacoma are currently working on removing debris from the northbound lanes pic.twitter.com/mWUYSJNLCd — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) June 1, 2023

The truck crashed around 2:51 a.m. on the South Tacoma Way and Highway 512 overpass at milepost 127, blocking the three right northbound lanes of I-5 and the ramps to Highway 512. As of 6:08 a.m., the far left lane had opened to traffic, according to WSDOT.

By around 6:30 a.m., only the right lane remained closed.

Recapping: Previous collision continues to close right lane of northbound I-5 at SR 512 and the exit to SR 512. Working to fully reopen everything. We're seeing a northbound I-5 backup to JBLM. pic.twitter.com/VH2th2FF21 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 1, 2023

Shortly after 5 a.m., the collision had caused a 3-mile backup out to Gravelly Lake Drive, WSDOT said. Around 6:30 a.m., the backup stretched to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to WSDOT.

Officials advise avoiding the area.

Early morning crash on the South Tacoma Way/SR 512 overpass. The truck is down on I-5 and tows are currently getting it upright. Backups are now three miles out to Gravelly Lake Drive. This will certainly affect the morning commute, so please avoid the area if it is possible. pic.twitter.com/uYXWnXW1GT — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 1, 2023

Washington State Patrol, the WSDOT and West Pierce Fire and Rescue are working to remove debris from the northbound lanes.

Only minor injuries are reported, according to Trooper Robert Reyes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.