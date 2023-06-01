A semitruck crash blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Lakewood Thursday morning. The right lane remains closed.
The truck crashed around 2:51 a.m. on the South Tacoma Way and Highway 512 overpass at milepost 127, blocking the three right northbound lanes of I-5 and the ramps to Highway 512. As of 6:08 a.m., the far left lane had opened to traffic, according to WSDOT.
By around 6:30 a.m., only the right lane remained closed.
Shortly after 5 a.m., the collision had caused a 3-mile backup out to Gravelly Lake Drive, WSDOT said. Around 6:30 a.m., the backup stretched to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to WSDOT.
Officials advise avoiding the area.
Washington State Patrol, the WSDOT and West Pierce Fire and Rescue are working to remove debris from the northbound lanes.
Only minor injuries are reported, according to Trooper Robert Reyes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
