A semi rollover collision is blocking most northbound lanes of Interstate 405 and causing delays in the Southcenter area, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The southbound I-5 offramp to northbound I-405 and eastbound Highway 518 offramp to northbound I-405 are both blocked, according to WSDOT.
Trooper Rick Johnson said to expect more delays and a full closure when tow trucks arrive. This will be an extended closure due to the trailer coming apart in the collision, he said.
The Tukwila Fire Department said the driver was not injured and a fuel leak is under control. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:23 a.m., according to the department.
The container broke in half, the department said, so long delays are expected.