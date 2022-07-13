A semi rollover collision is blocking most northbound lanes of Interstate 405 and causing delays in the Southcenter area, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The southbound I-5 offramp to northbound I-405 and eastbound Highway 518 offramp to northbound I-405 are both blocked, according to WSDOT.

SECOND UPDATE: No changes thus far. Still blocked are the southbound I-5 and eastbound SR 518 off-ramps to northbound I-405 in #Southcenter #Tukwila @CityofTukwila @flySEA . Vehicles are zipper merging together on the ramps, but slowly. Please use alternate routes if you can! pic.twitter.com/Khlhs7aAnG — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 13, 2022

Trooper Rick Johnson said to expect more delays and a full closure when tow trucks arrive. This will be an extended closure due to the trailer coming apart in the collision, he said.

The Tukwila Fire Department said the driver was not injured and a fuel leak is under control. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:23 a.m., according to the department.

The container broke in half, the department said, so long delays are expected.