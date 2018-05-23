Traffic engineers did the math on the 40,000 pounds of feathers hauled by the semi: about 18 million feathers — that's almost 2,300 chickens' feathers.

A semi filled with chicken feathers overturned on northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way, snarling the morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said 40,000 pounds of feathers were spilled onto the roadway. All lanes were blocked at times as crews worked to remove the truck and scoop up the feathers. All lanes except the HOV lane were reopened about 7 a.m., but the backup stretched 7 miles.

The semi rolled over early Wednesday south of South 320th Street, according to WSDOT.

The agency’s traffic engineers did the math: 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers would mean about 18 million feathers.