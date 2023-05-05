The driver of a semitrailer was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle.

The driver was traveling south in the express lanes near the Mercer Street exit at the time of the crash, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesperson, said no details were immediately available about what caused the crash.

The crash caused a small fuel spill, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Washington State Department of Ecology officials were responding.

The opening of the interstate’s express lanes for northbound traffic will likely be delayed several hours, the traffic agency said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.