The two right northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Highway 516 in Kent will be closed during the Wednesday morning commute after a semitruck collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Crews were working shortly after 5 a.m. to tow the semi from the area, WSDOT said, urging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the “really slow” commute. Traffic was backed up by about 6 miles as of 6:30 a.m.
Once the semi is removed, crews will repair about 25 sections of damaged guardrails, including 100 posts, the agency said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.