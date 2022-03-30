The two right northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Highway 516 in Kent will be closed during the Wednesday morning commute after a semitruck collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews were working shortly after 5 a.m. to tow the semi from the area, WSDOT said, urging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the “really slow” commute. Traffic was backed up by about 6 miles as of 6:30 a.m.

Once the semi is removed, crews will repair about 25 sections of damaged guardrails, including 100 posts, the agency said.