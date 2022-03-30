The two right northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Highway 516 in Kent will be closed during the Wednesday morning commute after a semitruck collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews were working shortly after 5 a.m. to tow the semi from the area, WSDOT said, urging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the “really slow” commute.

Once the semi is removed, crews will repair about 25 sections of damaged guardrails, including 100 posts, the agency said.