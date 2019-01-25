Eight people have minor injuries after a collision involving a semitruck, a box truck and a bus in Sumner, Pierce County.

The crash at the intersection of Traffic Avenue and Thompson Street occurred when the box truck hit the side of the semi, according to a tweet posted about 6:30 a.m. by the Fire Department.

Emergency personnel said injuries reported so far have been minor.

Traffic near the Sounder Station has been impacted, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.