A collision involving a semitruck, a box truck and a bus in Sumner, Pierce County, has left eight people with minor injuries, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The crash at the intersection of Traffic Avenue and Thompson Street occurred when the box truck hit the side of the semi, according to a tweet posted about 6:30 a.m. by the Fire Department.
Emergency personnel said injuries reported so far have been minor.
Traffic near the Sounder Station has been impacted, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
