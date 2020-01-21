Both directions of Dexter Avenue North are closed between Mercer and Valley streets in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood due to downed wires on the road, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The closed area includes Roy Street, meaning drivers who typically enter or exit Highway 99 at Roy will need to find a detour.

The area is expected to be closed most of Tuesday as Seattle City Light crews fix downed poles.

The problem started Monday night when a truck caught on wires that were hanging at Dexter and Roy and, in doing so, brought down some surrounding wires and two traffic signals. It is unclear what kind of truck it was.

The downed wires were the kind used for communications (i.e., phone and internet), according to the City Light crews on scene Tuesday morning. No City Light customers were known to be without power as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.