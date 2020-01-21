Both directions of Dexter Avenue North are closed between Mercer and Valley streets in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood due to downed wires on the road, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The closed area includes Roy Street, meaning drivers who typically enter or exit Highway 99 at Roy will need to find a detour.

The wires have been down since Monday night, according to SDOT’s Twitter feed, which shared a photo at 11:15 p.m. They were still down as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.