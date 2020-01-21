A section of Dexter Avenue North between Mercer and Valley streets in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood was closed for about 15 hours starting at about 11 p.m. Monday due to downed wires on the road, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, all lanes had reopened except the southbound left turn lane at Valley Street, according to SDOT’s Twitter feed.

For most of Tuesday, King County Metro’s Route 62 was rerouted off Dexter and drivers who typically enter or exit Highway 99 at Roy Street needed to find a detour. For cyclists, SDOT recommended using the bike lanes on Westlake Avenue North and Ninth Avenue North as an alternative to Dexter.

The problem started Monday night when a truck caught on wires that were hanging at Dexter and Roy and, in doing so, brought down some surrounding wires, two utility poles and two traffic signals. It is unclear what kind of truck it was.

The downed wires were the kind used for communications (i.e., phone and internet), according to the City Light crews on scene Tuesday morning.

Power was shut off to the wires, but no City Light customers were known to be without power as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

SDOT’s traffic camera at the intersection of Dexter and Mercer was also down Tuesday morning.