Seattle’s University Bridge is stuck in an upright position Friday because of mechanical issues, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

SDOT advised the public to take alternate routes shortly before 10:30 a.m. No other details were immediately available, including an estimate for reopening.

Bridge maintenance grabbed city officals’ attention in March 2020, when fast-growing cracks forced SDOT to close the West Seattle Bridge. The Ballard Bridge was stuck open twice in December 2019.

An audit last year found at least $34 million a year should be devoted to maintaining Seattle’s 124 bridges, whose replacement value is $6.9 billion.

The city spent $6.6 million annually this past decade, but boosted that to $9.5 million in 2021.

Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.