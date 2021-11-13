There is no estimate for when the University Bridge in Seattle will open to traffic, a city spokesperson said Saturday morning, noting that crews are still looking for the “root cause” of what has left the bridge stuck open since Friday morning.

The closure continues on a tough traffic day. The Washington Huskies host Arizona State at Husky Stadium at 4 p.m. and the Kraken play the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena at 7 p.m.

“We are starting to gear up with planning for worst-case scenarios,” Ethan Bergerson, an SDOT spokesperson, said Saturday morning. He said the plan will account for the bridge being closed for “awhile.”

Bergerson said officials advise people headed to the University of Washington to take light rail, mentioning free parking at the Northgate Station lot, a five-minute ride from the stadium.

Light rail is being suggested for travel all around today, Bergerson said. Walking and biking were being recommended, too.

Also, the Montlake Bridge is open, and King County Metro has adjusted bus routes around the University Bridge.

Kraken ticket holders can ride transit for free using the Kraken + Climate Pledge Arena mobile app.

Anyone planning on being on the road should consider the ripple effect of traffic backups. Plan on leaving early, Bergerson said.

And as much as traffic will be jammed leading up to Saturday’s sporting events if the bridge remains stuck, congestion afterward will be worse, with most fans trying to leave at about the same time.

Crews have been working since Friday to determine what was keeping the bridge in the upright position. They replaced some fuses, “but then we realized it’s a deeper problem,” Bergerson said Saturday. The problem is electrical, but the cause is not known.

An SDOT press release issued just before 10 a.m. Saturday mentioned a failed transformer and other “electrical complications.”