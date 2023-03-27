On-street parking rates in Seattle will increase Monday as officials aim to curb demand and open up more parking spaces across the city, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The rates will increase up to $1 per hour in most business districts in Seattle, which have seen an increase in parking activity recently, according to the department.

SDOT hopes the increased parking rate will open up an additional one or two parking spaces on each block.

“This supports businesses and helps drivers find parking without circling the block multiple times,” the department said.

Roughly one-third of parking rates will remain untouched, SDOT said, including many rates in and around downtown Seattle that remain lower than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. On First Hill, for example, on-street parking rates were $5 per hour in early 2020 and now range from $2 to $3.50 per hour.

Overall, rates will be 50 cents to $2.50 per hour in the mornings and afternoons in many locations across Seattle. Fremont and Denny Triangle South and North will see the highest rates in the afternoon at $5 per hour, based on high demand.

Monday’s rate adjustment is SDOT’s first “regular seasonal update” of the year, based on street parking data collected and analyzed in January. The department will analyze parking conditions again in the summer and fall to “ensure enough parking is available, based on the latest real-world usage data and seasonal trends.”

On-street parking fees support Seattle’s general fund for safety and mobility improvements, bridge safety, bike and pedestrian infrastructure upgrades and more.

Drivers can find morning, afternoon and evening parking rates in all paid areas of Seattle online (st.news/seattleparking). All parking rates are also shown on an interactive map on SDOT’s website (st.news/parkingmap).