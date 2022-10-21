New parking rates will take effect Monday, aimed at reaching the Seattle Department of Transportation’s goal for each block in the city to have one to two open parking spaces for cars.

The rate adjustments, one of three planned per year, are being made in 36 parking areas, including in Ballard, Capitol Hill, downtown and the University District, based on an analysis of parking data and seasonal trends.

Most motorists pay 50 cents per hour at parking locations, and most increases will happen during afternoons and evenings. Out of 90 total locations and times, SDOT is adjusting 36 rates. Six locations and times where spots are not as full as in early summer will see rate decreases; 30 locations and times where parking capacity is full or nearly full will see rate increases.

The goal of the parking rate changes is to find the right price to balance supply and demand. Rates too high may mean spaces sit empty; rates too low may create too much competition, making it harder to find a space.

More information on the updated rates is available on SDOT’s website, where an interactive map is also available.