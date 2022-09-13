If Damien Newton wasn’t sure about a new street project in Los Angeles, he had a rule: Look for Greg Spotts.

“If you saw him at the end of the row of politicians with their golden shovels, and he was in the picture, you knew it was a good project,” said Newton, California publisher of Streetsblog, an online outlet that advocates for better walking, biking and transit.

Spotts — who for 10 years was chief sustainability officer at the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services or StreetsLA — is set to become Seattle’s next Department of Transportation director pending his near-certain confirmation Tuesday afternoon by the Seattle City Council.

Already on the job, Spotts will permanently take over a role that’s seen rapid turnover in recent years; each new mayor in the last two decades has brought on their own head of transportation — and Seattle’s had a lot of mayors.

The position is among the most scrutinized in City Hall, second perhaps only to chief of police. Residents interact with the fruits of the SDOT’s labor every day, by car, foot, bus or bike — a level of tangibility not always obvious in, say, the Department of Neighborhoods.

In turn, the demands placed on the director can be many and sometimes competing, a push and pull that can mirror tensions on the road.

Advertising

“There are lots of stakeholders with lots of different opinions,” Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales said. “It’s going to be important to stay true to his values.”

Spotts inherits the leadership role at a time of enormous transition for SDOT and the entire transportation industry. The pandemic destroyed commuting patterns, and transit ridership has struggled. Empty streets gave oxygen to demands for friendlier spaces to pedestrians and bikers, even as the suburbs continue to grow and highway projects receive more funding.

Meanwhile, traffic deaths are at record levels, City Hall is likely to ask voters for more transportation money in 2024 and Sound Transit is planning a massive new rail line between West Seattle and Ballard.

Addressing the issues before him, Spotts’ language borders on the philosophical. He views himself as the “steward” of the streets and preaches the benefits of “holistic multi-benefit streetscapes” created in the pursuit of a more “joyful and enjoyable public realm.”

“I can’t overstate how different a modern transportation department needs to be as we’re approaching 2023 than it was in the 1980s,” Spotts said in an interview. “It can’t be the department of traffic whose job is to just maximize the throughput of vehicles.”

If it all sounds a bit lofty, Newton said he felt the same when he first met Spotts a decade ago. But he came around after watching Spotts on the job.

Advertising

“I’m generally a cynic, but I think he meant it,” he said.

Spotts’ career in government dates to the mid-2000s, when he worked under former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. He moved to StreetsLA in 2012 and has been there since in various positions.

Among those who worked with or near him, Spotts is often described as creative within an uncreative environment — a sleeper agent inside an often inert bureaucracy. He’s the guy you’d call if you needed something done, and he’d push until it was complete.

“He doesn’t take ‘no’ for answer,” said Teresa Villegas, vice president of Los Angeles’s Board of Public Works.

Spotts embraces the reputation.

“I’m an effective change agent in a change-resistant world,” he said.

During one conference, Spotts struck up a conversation with people from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. They proposed NASA could measure street temperatures from space and examine how different kinds of paving surfaces affect a neighborhood’s temperature.

Advertising

Using the federal agency’s help, StreetsLA found, by covering some streets with cooling paint, they could lower surface temperatures by two degrees and likely more with proper tree cover.

“Even before we had met him, we’d go city to city asking people about reflective pavement and reflective roofs — who are the leaders on this?” said Jack Becce, project manager for the Smart Surfaces Coalition, which looks for ways to lower street temperatures. “No matter where in the country, people always pointed to him as the leader, and everyone knew about the work.”

In the days since he’s arrived in Seattle, Spotts has kept a kind of social media diary of his travels through the city — busing to City Hall, walking through Volunteer Park, biking over the Fremont Bridge. In written answers to the council, he said he would go car-free in his first few months in the city.

He’s also sought community tours, doing what he can to get his ear to the ground in a new community.

Councilmember Alex Pedersen, chair of the council’s transportation committee, said he appreciated Spotts’ resume and would push him to take action on bridge maintenance, safety and rebuilding trust with voters.

“I think it’s important for the SDOT director to make sure they are getting feedback from the entire city and not just interest groups,” he said. “Directors will get caught up in what’s trending on Twitter instead of what regular folks need from their streets and transit systems,” he added.

Sponsored

This will be a higher level of leadership for Spotts than his role in Los Angeles. Newton of Streetsblog said that while Spotts has always been an impressive bureaucrat, he couldn’t speak to how he would transition to being the top person.

For Spotts, the task will be retaining his interest in ground-level work while sitting many floors up in the Seattle Municipal Tower.

“I’m getting the feeling that there’s a hunger for a director who can be reached,” he said, “who is willing to come out, who is willing to look at how people are speeding around the corner at the school?”