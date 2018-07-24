The Seattle Department of Transportation ordered 10 new streetcars in the fall, at a cost of $52 million, as it planned to link up the two existing streetcar lines with a new line along First Avenue through downtown.

The new streetcars that Seattle ordered to expand the downtown streetcar system are heavier, longer and wider than the streetcars the city now operates, and it’s unclear if they’ll work on the current track and fit in the maintenance barn, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said Tuesday.

But Durkan halted that project in March and ordered an independent review of the project’s finances, after a Seattle Times report said costs to operate the new system could be 50 percent higher than the SDOT had publicly stated. That independent review, by consultant KPMG, was supposed to be completed within 90 days, a deadline that came and went this past month.

The cost to build the project already has risen to $200 million from what had initially been about $150 million.

The KPMG report, the mayor’s office said, found a possible “additional capital shortfall” to build the new streetcar line.

Durkan’s office has declined to share draft reports from KPMG. It now says the report should be finalized in August.

“The KPMG analysis was much more complex than initially expected — including the review of thousands of estimates, design materials and correspondence,” Durkan’s office wrote Tuesday.

Durkan’s office said a more detailed “engineering review is critical to understanding the cost and feasibility of the project.”

It is unclear if the new streetcars, ordered from manufacturer CAF USA, are compatible with the streetcar system. The streetcars the city now owns and operates are made by a different company, Inekon.

“How does the width and length of the new cars impact the maintenance barn?” Durkan’s office wrote. “Are the new vehicles compatible with the current track gauge? If not, what options, costs and disruptions to service would there be to retrofitting the tracks?”

There is no timeline for a final decision on the project.