Drivers traveling northbound along Interstate 5 near Northgate can now see one portion of the new pedestrian and bicycle bridge that crews put in place early Sunday morning. The second portion will be installed this weekend, weather permitting.

Construction crews working for the Seattle Department of Transportation installed the eastern span of the new bridge shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday — amid heavy rainfall.

The 1,900-foot-long structure will connect a Sound Transit light rail stop to North Seattle College, as well as neighborhoods between Aurora Avenue North and Northgate.

Seattle Councilmember Debora Juárez suggested naming the $56 million bridge after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

SDOT crews plan to install the western portion over the southbound section of I-5 overnight Saturday into the early hours of Sunday. Southbound I-5 traffic will be closed between Northgate Way and Northeast 85th Street and detoured onto Highway 99.

The bridge is scheduled to open by Oct. 2 when train service begins at Northgate, Roosevelt and U District stations.